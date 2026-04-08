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National Human Rights Institution reviews impact of Iranian attacks during field visits

The visits covered vital infrastructure, healthcare facilities and residential areas

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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National Human Rights Institution reviews impact of Iranian attacks during field visits

Abu Dhabi: A delegation from the National Human Rights Institution (NHRI), led by its Chairman Dr Salem Al Neyadi, has conducted field visits to several locations across the UAE to assess the impact of Iranian attacks that it said directly violate a number of fundamental rights protected under international human rights law.

The visits covered vital infrastructure, healthcare facilities and residential areas as part of the NHRI’s mandate to promote and protect human rights, according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM). 

During the visits, the delegation reviewed measures taken to ensure the provision of essential services to those affected, as well as steps implemented to safeguard public safety and strengthen emergency response efforts in line with relevant national and international human rights standards.

The delegation said the visits also focused on assessing efforts aimed at protecting fundamental rights and preserving human dignity, in line with the NHRI’s monitoring and evaluation responsibilities.  

The field visits are part of the Institution’s ongoing commitment to fulfilling its mandate to monitor human rights conditions and support the protection of rights across the country. 

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

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