Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed receives Mohamed Younis Al-Manfe at Al Shati Palace. Image Credit: Twitter

ABU DHABI: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has emphasised the UAE’s unwavering position towards supporting Libya and achieving the aspirations of its people towards stability, development and unity.

This was stated when His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed received on Saturday at Al Shati Palace, Mohamed Younis Al-Manfe, Chairman of the Libyan Presidential Council, who is currently visiting the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Al-Manfe and wished him, other members of the council and the Government of National Unity luck to lead the country to safety. He also conveyed to him the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his best wishes for further peace and stability to Libya.

The discussions dealt with bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in various fields, in addition to the developments of the political process in Libya and efforts to push it forward, as well as several issues of joint concern.

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed emphasised the readiness of the UAE to provide all forms of support and cooperation to overcome existing challenges, and to continue working with regional and international parties to enhance peace and stability under the aspirations of the Libyan people.

Al-Manfie thanked Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed for the UAE’s support for Libya and its people at international forums. He also extended thanks and appreciation for the generosity and warm welcome and highlighted the strong ties between both countries. He also said that he looks forward to furthering the development of relations for the benefit of the two fraternal peoples.

Among those who attended the meeting were Hamdan bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Board Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports Company; Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi.