Global Sustainability & CSR Forum concludes in Dubai

Policymakers and business leaders discuss practical solutions and accountability
Dubai: The 14th Global Sustainability & CSR Forum, jointly organised by the Arabia CSR Network (ACSRN) and Dubai World Trade Centre Sustainability Dialogues, concluded its two-day gathering in Dubai on October 13, 2026.
Held under the theme “Currents of Change: Impact Beyond Promises,” the forum brought together policymakers, business leaders, sustainability experts, investors, academics, civil society representatives and young participants to discuss how sustainability commitments can be translated into action, accountability and measurable results.
Held at the Dubai World Trade Centre on October 12 and 13, the forum focused on moving beyond commitments towards practical solutions, strategies and partnerships addressing environmental, economic and social challenges.
The programme began with a welcome address by Mahir Abdulkarim Julfar, Executive Vice President of Dubai World Trade Centre, followed by an opening address by Dr. Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Founder and CEO of Arabia CSR Network.
The speakers highlighted the importance of collaboration in advancing sustainability efforts and discussed the forum’s development over the years and its role in bringing stakeholders together.
The opening session was followed by keynote addresses from Navid Hanif, Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Development at the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs; Sarah Shaw, Chief Executive Officer of MAJRA – The National CSR Fund; and Eugene Mayne, Founder and CEO of Tristar Group.
Their addresses covered developments in sustainability, the need to accelerate action and ways to translate global commitments into measurable outcomes.