Selected from 80 entries, projects will meet international police and forensic experts.
Dubai: Twenty-four student innovations will be showcased to international police leaders and forensic experts at the World Police Summit 2026 in Dubai, giving young researchers an opportunity to present ideas that could help shape the future of policing and public safety.
Dubai Police selected the 24 projects from 80 submissions across different academic disciplines for the Forensic Science Forum for University and College Students, which will run alongside the fifth edition of the summit from November 16 to 18 at Dubai World Trade Centre.
The three-day forum will bring together university and college students, researchers and specialists to explore how scientific research and emerging technologies can be turned into practical solutions for policing, forensic investigations and security challenges.
Organised by the General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology and the Dubai Police Scientists Council, in collaboration with the Universities and Colleges Council, the forum aims to connect academic research with real-world professional practice.
A dedicated exhibition will give the selected students a platform to display their projects, explain their research findings and exchange ideas directly with international experts, law enforcement officials and visitors to the summit.
The discussions will also help students explore ways to further develop their research into practical applications that could improve police operations, support forensic investigations and strengthen public safety.
The initiative is part of Dubai Police's efforts to encourage scientific innovation among young people and prepare future professionals to meet increasingly complex security challenges.
Students will also have the opportunity to gain practical experience through interactive workshops organised on the opening day of the summit, November 16.
The sessions will cover five areas: forensic DNA analysis, fingerprint identification, crime scene investigation, future mobility and Future Projects 2035.
Dubai Police experts and specialists will lead the workshops, combining scientific knowledge with practical exercises and realistic challenges. The sessions will introduce participants to specialised policing techniques and emerging technologies.
The workshops will run from 10.30am to 4.20pm at Dubai World Trade Centre.
Through hands-on activities, participants will develop their critical thinking, analytical and problem-solving skills while learning how scientific research can be applied to support law enforcement and serve the community.
Major Expert Mohammad Thani Al Marri, Head of the Chemical Fingerprint Development Section at the General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology, said the forum reflects Dubai Police's commitment to strengthening the scientific and intellectual capabilities of young people.
He said developing a generation with strong research, analytical and innovation skills was essential to advancing policing and preparing for future challenges.
"Giving students the opportunity to present their projects and discuss them with experts strengthens their ability to apply their knowledge to real challenges and connects their academic achievements with specialised professional practice," he said.
Al Marri said the initiative would also help develop qualified national talent capable of keeping pace with advances in forensic science and contributing to the security and justice system.
Expert Hessa Jamal Al Tamimi, a member of the Dubai Police Scientists Council, said the forum demonstrates the council's commitment to strengthening cooperation between universities, researchers and specialists.
She said bringing students into direct contact with experienced professionals creates opportunities to turn academic research into practical solutions for policing and security.
"Presenting their projects before leading international experts gives students the opportunity to discuss their research methodologies and findings, benefit from specialised feedback and further develop their work," she said.
Al Tamimi added that the forum would promote a stronger research culture, encourage collaboration across academic disciplines and help direct student innovations towards the future needs of law enforcement.
The Forensic Science Forum is part of Dubai Police's wider efforts to involve young people in developing modern policing through scientific research, creativity and innovation.
The fifth World Police Summit, taking place from November 16 to 18, will bring together senior police officials, heads of international security organisations, law enforcement agencies and specialists from around the world to exchange expertise, strengthen international cooperation and discuss the future of policing.