ABU DHABI: Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, met on Saturday with US Special Envoy for Yemen, Tim Lenderking, who conveyed US’s solidarity with the UAE after the Houthi terrorist attack.

Dr. Gargash stressed the need for the international community to take a firm stance against these hostile and terrorist acts that threaten international peace and security, emphasising that the terrorist militia carried out a blatant attack, and that the UAE will not hesitate to defend its sovereignty and national security, as it has the legal and moral right to respond and prevent any aggression on its territory.

The Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President said that the position of the UN Security Council, which unanimously condemned the Houthi’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities in Abu Dhabi, represents a serious international position towards the militia’s aggressive behaviour, encroachment on the security of the countries of the region and the Yemeni people, as well as its continuous threat to international maritime navigation.

Re-designation of Houthis as a terrorist group

Dr Gargash called for the need to exercise appropriate international pressure to reach a ceasefire and find a political solution to the Yemeni crisis, and to prevent Houthis from continuing to manipulate the future of Yemen and the region. Noting, in this context, that the re-designation of Houthis as a terrorist group enhances the pressing international diplomatic approach towards finding a solution to the Yemeni crisis, and undermines Houthi’s intransigence as they have never committed to any agreements, and will not do so without clear international pressure.

He further said that the Houthis utilise the Port of Hodeidah as a military facility for financing, arming and introducing missiles and drones into Yemen to threaten the security of countries in the region, stressing the need for international action to stop these terrorist activities, as the Houthis proved when dealing with the Stockholm Agreement, that they do not abide at all with any charters.