United Nations, United States: The UN Security Council unanimously condemned the deadly attacks on Abu Dhabi by Yemen’s Al Houthi militia as “heinous terrorist attacks” and called to bring the perpetrators to justice.
The declaration on the Houthis came after missile and drone attacks by the Iran-backed rebels near oil storage facilities in Abu Dhabi left two Indians and a Pakistani dead.
Police said “small flying objects” were found at both sites, pointing to a deliberate attack using drones — a hallmark of the Houthis.
Six civilians were injured in the attacks.
“The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous terrorist attacks in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Monday, 17 January, as well as in other sites in Saudi Arabia,” the council said.
“The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice.”
The statement said the attacks were claimed by the Houthis, and took a strong stance by labelling them as "terrorist."
It was released ahead of a special closed session of the Security Council requested by the UAE, a non-permanent member of the council since January 1.