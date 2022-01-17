Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned the Houthi terrorist attacks that targeted civil installations and areas in the country and reaffirmed this sinful targeting will not go unpunished.

“The UAE reserves its right to retaliate to these terrorist attacks and this sinful criminal escalation, describing these attacks as a heinous crime committed by the Houthi militia in violation of international and humanitarian laws," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement.

The ministry said that this terrorist militia continues its crimes without deterrence in an effort to promote terrorism and chaos in the region to achieve its illegal objectives.

The ministry called on the international community to condemn and totally reject these terrorist acts targeting civilians and civil installations. The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this criminal attack and wished the families of the injured a speedy recovery.

Two Indians and one Pakistani national have been killed while six others were injured in the fire that broke out in Abu Dhabi on Monday morning, leading to the explosion of three petroleum tankers in ICAD 3, Mussafah, near ADNOC’s storage tanks, Abu Dhabi Police announced, reported Emirates News Agency WAM.

The capital’s police have also confirmed they managed to control the fire that broke out in ICAD 3 near ADNOC’s storage tanks.

UAE authorities are dealing transparently and responsibly with the sinful Houthi attacks against some civil instalments in Abu Dhabi, a top UAE official wrote through his Twitter account.

Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, said: “The concerned authorities in the UAE are dealing with transparency and responsibility towards the sinful Houthi attack on some civilian installations in Abu Dhabi.”

“The terrorist militias’ tampering with stability in the region is too weak to affect the state of security that we enjoy, and the reckless and absurd militias will unquestionably disappear and fall as the inevitable fate,” he added in his tweets.

ADNOC statement

In a statement Adnoc addressed the incident and said, "At approximately 10am this morning, an incident occurred at our Mussafah Fuel Depot in Abu Dhabi which resulted in the outbreak of a fire.

Emergency response teams, including civil defence, fire and ambulance responders as well as an ADNOC emergency response team quickly attended the scene, and the fire was brought under control and extinguished.

ADNOC is deeply saddened to confirm that three colleagues have died.

A further six colleagues were injured and received immediate specialist medical care.

Professional support teams are supporting the families of all those who have been impacted.

At this time, the entire ADNOC family extends its deepest sympathy to the family and friends of our colleagues who died this morning.

We are working closely with the relevant authorities to determine the exact cause and a detailed investigation has commenced."

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain condemn attacks

Saudi Arabia and Bahrain on Monday strongly condemned the cowardly terrorist attack by the Houthi militia on UAE's civilians and civil installations.

In a statement, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Kingdom reiterates its full stand with the UAE in the face of everything that threatens its security and stability.

The ministry said the terrorist act which was launched by the terrorist Houthi militia reaffirms its danger and threat to security, peace and stability in the region and the world.

Saudi Arabia stressed that, through its leadership of the Coalition of the Legitimacy in Yemen, it will continue to confront all terrorist attempts and practices of the Houthi militia.

The ministry expressed Saudi Arabia's sincere condolences and deepest sympathy with the families of the victims and to the government and people of UAE, as it wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, Bahrain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the terrorist attack is a violation of international humanitarian and all international laws, as it confirmed its support to the UAE in all the measures that it will take to confront these sabotage acts.

Minor fire in construction area

According to the Emirates News Agency, a minor fire also broke out in the new construction area of Abu Dhabi International Airport. Preliminary investigations suggest that the cause of the fires are small flying objects, possibly belonging to drones, that fell in the two areas. Teams from the competent authorities were dispatched.