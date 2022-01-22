United Nations: The terrorist attacks by the Houthi militia not only threaten the lives of UAE citizens, but also the citizens of every UN member state who have made the UAE their home, Lana Nusseibeh, UAE’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, has said.

“Today, the [UN Security] Council has spoken with one voice that this egregious aggression by the Houthis is a clear threat to the international community,” said Lana Nusseibeh on Friday.

“These terrorist attacks did not only threaten the lives of UAE citizens, but also the citizens of every UN member state who have made the UAE their home. It is essential that the Security Council and the international community hold the terrorist Houthi militias to account for these crimes and to prevent future atrocities.”

Earlier on Friday, during a closed meeting of the Security Council, Ambassador Nusseibeh presented a classified briefing on Houthi terrorist attacks.

She was joined by an official from the UAE Armed Forces. Following the conclusion of the meeting, the Council issued a press statement condemning the Houthi terrorist attacks that targeted the UAE, as well as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The press statement emphasized the need to hold the Houthis accountable for these acts of terrorism and urged all states to cooperate with the UAE government to do so.

On 18 January, the UAE had submitted a letter to the president of the United Nations Security Council requesting a meeting of the Council to address the Houthi terrorist attacks.

At 10am UAE time on January 17, Houthi militias targeted the Musaffah ICAD 3 area and the new construction area at Abu Dhabi International Airport, both of which are civilian infrastructure. The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attacks, which killed three civilians and injured six other civilians.

This latest attack is part of a pattern of repeated terrorist behaviuor by the Houthis. On January 12, the UAE condemned the Houthis’ seizure of a UAE-flagged civilian cargo ship in the Red Sea as an act of piracy during a United Nations Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East.

The civilian cargo vessel, known as the Rwabee, was seized by the Houthis on January 3.

Security Council statement welcomed

Meanwhile, Bahrain has welcomed the Security Council’s statement. In a statement carried by Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that the unanimous UN Security Council’s condemnation of the terrorist Houthi attack reflects the international support for the legal right of the UAE to defend its sovereignty and protect its security, stability, and the safety of its citizens and residents against the criminal Houthi militia’s acts and its continued violations of international laws.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the international community to take a firm and decisive stance against the terrorist Houthi militia and its attacks and criminal acts, as well as to work to reach a ceasefire and a political solution to the Yemeni crisis in accordance with the Gulf Cooperation Council’s Initiative and its Executive Mechanisms, the outcomes of the Comprehensive National Dialogue Conference, in addition to the Security Council Resolution No. 2216 and relevant

Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also welcomed the Council statement. The statement of the Council reaffirms the seriousness of the Houthi militias’ behaviour, threatening peace and security in the region, the Ministry said in a press release carried by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

It also shows the importance the Council attaches to the Yemeni cause, the Ministry noted, urging the Council to double effort to force the Houthi militias into responding positively to the ceasefire calls and the UN envoy’s efforts to resume political consultations among the Yemeni parties.

A political solution to the Yemeni crisis should be consistent with the three reference points, namely the GCC initiative and its executive mechanisms, the outcomes of the national dialogue conference and the UNSC Resolution 2216, it stressed. The Ministry renewed Kuwait’s support to all efforts by the international community aiming to reach a political settlement to the crisis.