Dubai: The UAE will exercise its legal and moral right to defend itself and prevent terrorist acts pursued by the Houthi militia, said Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the President.
“The UAE has a legal and moral right to defend its lands, population and sovereignty, and will exercise this right to defend itself and prevent terrorist acts pursued by the Houthi group,” Dr. Gargash said during a call with Hans Grundberg, Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General to Yemen.
In a telephone conversation, Dr. Gargash outlined the nature of the Houthi terrorist attacks against civilian targets in Abu Dhabi, highlighting Houthis’ expanded activities over the past three years. He also referred to their rejection of all calls for a ceasefire and refusal of engagement in a political solution to the crisis in Yemen.
He said the attacks on civilian targets in Abu Dhabi and the hijack of the UAE-flagged ‘Rwabee’ ship earlier this month as evidence of Houthi’s sinful and unjustified actions.
Dr. Gargash underlined the need for the international community to take a strong and firm position against the Houthi militia’s intransigence and expansion of terrorist acts as well as its violation of international laws and agreements.
He referred to Houthi’s clear violation of the Stockholm Agreement when it turned the port of Hodeidah into a port of maritime piracy.
“The UAE will continue to support international efforts for a ceasefire and a political solution. However, it will do whatever deems necessary to prevent terrorist acts on its territories,” Dr. Gargash stressed.
He expressed his appreciation for the global solidarity with the UAE in the face of Houthi terrorist acts.