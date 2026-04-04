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Gargash: Attacks on embassies violate international law

UAE urges Syria to investigate attack on diplomatic mission in Damascus

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
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Gargash warns targeting missions sends dangerous signals.
Gargash warns targeting missions sends dangerous signals.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulfl News

Abu Dhabi: Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has said that attacks on embassies and diplomatic missions constitute a serious violation of international law and reflect shortcomings in the security environment of the countries where such incidents occur.

In remarks following the targeting of the UAE diplomatic mission in Damascus, Gargash said the actions of a small extremist group pursuing a rejected agenda came despite the fact that the UAE hosts a large Syrian community that lives and works in safety and stability.

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“These are dangerous messages that require a clear response and full commitment to respecting international law,” he said.

Earlier, the UAE strongly condemned the riots, vandalism attempts and attacks targeting its embassy building and the residence of the head of mission in the Syrian capital, expressing its rejection of what it described as unacceptable insults directed at the country’s national symbols.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the UAE’s firm rejection of such acts of sabotage and stressed the importance of protecting diplomatic premises and personnel in accordance with international laws and conventions, particularly the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which guarantees the full immunity of diplomatic buildings and staff.

The UAE also called on Syria to fulfil its obligations to secure the embassy and its personnel, investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and ensure such acts are not repeated. It further urged the authorities to take all necessary legal measures to hold those responsible accountable.

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