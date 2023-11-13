Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has called on private sector establishments employing 50 or more workers to expedite their efforts to meet Emiratisation targets for 2023 and achieve a two per cent annual growth rate in the Emiratisation of skilled jobs before December 31, in line with the relevant Cabinet Resolution, to avoid financial contributions on non-compliance.
The ministry explained in a statement on Monday that establishments who are still short of meeting their requirements can benefit from the Nafis platform to look for Emirati jobseekers.
MoHRE commended private sector establishments that have achieved their Emiratisation targets, noting that over 18,000 establishments have succeeded in doing so, which, in turn, has contributed to a historic and unprecedented increase in the number of citizens joining private sector jobs, ensuring their stability in these positions. Over 84,000 Emiratis currently work in the private sector as more than 54,000 of them entered the sector in the last two years.
The ministry said its “inspection teams inspect compliance with Emiratisation policies and decisions, identify negative practices, such as fake Emiratisation and attempts to circumvent Emiratisation decisions, and take legal action against any establishment found to be in violation of relevant regulations and decisions.”
“We are committed to providing all the necessary resources to enhance the private sector’s role as a partner in advancing Emiratisation plans and increase the contribution of Emirati talents in the UAE’s economic development,” it added.
The ministry noted the significance public-private partnership, “which can be seen in the rising numbers of Emiratis working in the private sector, as well as in their job stability and career advancement, which, in turn, demonstrates the sector’s awareness and social responsibility”.