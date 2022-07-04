Abu Dhabi: Emiratis whose monthly salary is below Dh25,000 can apply for fuel, electricity and food allowances starting from tomorrow.
The move is in line with the instructions issued by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to raise the budget of the Social Support Programme for low-income families and increase inflation and other allowances to enhance the social welfare and quality of life for its citizens.
This was announced by Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, who said: “We will immediately start the implementation of the President’s instructions regarding inflation allowances to ensure applicants benefit from these allowances. The ministry will start receiving applications for inflation allowances for fuel, electricity and food from citizens with a monthly salary of less than Dh25,000 from tomorrow.”
The Social Support Programme will be restructured and its budget raised from Dh14 to Dh28 billion, in keeping with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s directives.