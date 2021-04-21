Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, on Wednesday approved the establishment of a council dedicated to the development of Emirati human resources, and a strategy to make Dubai bicycle-friendly city by 2025.
Sheikh Hamdan chaired the council meeting during which the human resources development council was approved in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance the participation of national cadres in the private sector.
The Emirati HR Development council also aims to increase the chance of Emiratis to gain access to strategic jobs in the private sector. Sheikh Hamdan also approved the emirate’s strategy 2025 that aims to turn Dubai into a bicycle-friendly city through the implementation of18 initiatives worth Dh400 million.
“Our goal is to make life in Dubai the best in the world through initiatives and projects designed to ensure a healthy and pleasant life for everyone within an ambitious vision to ensure the happiness and wellbeing of community members in the emirate,” Sheikh Hamdan said.
The strategy is aimed at making Dubai the most pleasant city in terms of work, life, and travel. It coincides with the 50th anniversary of the founding of the UAE. Moreover, it is also supportive of the Dubai Traffic Strategy 2021 that is aimed to reduce road fatalities; and the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, which aims for carbon emissions up to 16 per cent by 2021.