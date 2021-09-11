The Dubai Exhibition Centre. This venue at Expo 2020 Dubai will host the World Police Summit in March, 2022. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Police General Command, in partnership with dmg events and the support of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, will be hosting the World Police Summit at Dubai Exhibition Centre from March 13-16, 2022.

Held alongside Expo 2020 Dubai, the summit is a high-profile, global security event and the first of its kind to be held in the Middle East. The integrated conference and exhibition that focuses on the future of policing, public safety and security, will play an important role in developing the thought-leadership, direction and strategies that prepare police and law enforcement agencies for emerging policing challenges. It will also provide a platform for law enforcement agencies to collaborate and share ideas on the latest solutions required to enhance public safety and security in the face of multiple emerging threats, including the growth of international criminal networks and cross-border cybercrimes.

Key priorities shaping the future of policing

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said: “The summit is an important opportunity for senior local, regional and international police and law enforcement officials to connect with governments and policy makers to discuss the key priorities shaping the future of policing. As a first of its kind event in the region it will strengthen Dubai Police and the UAE’s leadership in innovative policing, crime prevention and security.”

The summit will be attended by leading police organisations, including Interpol, Europol and the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), as well as representatives of local, regional and international police forces and law-enforcement agencies, including the UAE’s Ministry of Interior.

World Police Summit logo

Cynthia Renaud, the IACP president said: “As the world’s largest and most influential professional association for police leaders, the International Association of Chiefs of Police is proud to partner with Dubai Police for the World Police Summit. Our goal, to make the world a more secure and protected place, is closely aligned with the World Police Summit, and we are honoured to support our colleagues in Dubai.”

‘Fostering greater international cooperation’

Coinciding with the conclusion of Expo 2020 Dubai, the World Police Summit underscores Dubai and the UAE’s Expo 2020 mission to ‘Connect Minds and Create the Future’ for the benefit of all. It will foster greater international cooperation between local, regional and international policing and law enforcement agencies and accelerate the adoption of advanced police and law enforcement techniques and methodologies by local, regional and international agencies as they seek to stay one step ahead of the evolving threats to public safety and security.

The World Police Summit will feature more than 200 speakers and attract over 2,000 delegates across six strategic conferences. With keynote speeches from the ministers of the Interior and Justice and leading police and law-enforcement professionals, the plenary sessions will debate key policing and law enforcement trends and address the challenges and priorities created by smart cities, cybercrime, rapid population growth and urbanisation, evolving digital technologies, resource scarcity and the post-pandemic impact on public safety and security.

Showcasing advanced technologies

Christopher Hudson

With more than 250 exhibitors and 10,000 visitors, the summit’s exhibition will deliver an unrivalled opportunity for police forces and law-enforcement agencies to source and acquire the advanced technologies, services and solutions needed to ensure a safer world — including video analytics, forensics, artificial intelligence, and policing and communications equipment.

Christopher Hudson, president of dmg events, commented: “We are proud to cooperate with Dubai Police and the UAE government for such a prestigious event and are excited to welcome police chiefs from around the globe to the event. The world’s leading technology providers from the field will showcase the latest state-of-the-art equipment and services to an international audience, at Expo 2020 Dubai and face to face.”

In addition, the summit will be the venue for the Emirates International Conference and Exhibition for Forensic Evidence and Criminology, and the Annual International Protection Forum organised by the Dubai Police General Command, in partnership and cooperation with The United Nations.

The Dubai Police Academy Graduation and the global challenge for tactical teams — the UAE SWAT Challenge — will also be held during the summit in Dubai.