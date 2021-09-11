RTA will also deploy buses to transfer visitors from Expo parking area to the entry gates

One of the 'Expo Rider' buses to be deployed by RTA. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the deployment of 126 public buses, termed as ‘Expo Rider’, to serve Expo 2020 Dubai visitors for free from nine locations across Dubai. Additionally, two routes will be launched to transfer Expo visitors from various hotels directly to the site of mega event in Dubai.

RTA will also deploy buses to transfer visitors from within the Expo site parking area to the gates, in addition to having a bus service to transfer riders between Expo Gates.

The service frequency will vary from three to 60 minutes.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA confirmed RTA’s readiness to provide a unique, smooth and express transit service for Expo 2020 visitors from various locations in Dubai and across the UAE through the deployment of 203 buses. These buses will feature high safety and luxury standards and comfortable seats. They are compatible with Euro 6 low-carbon emission standards, making them the first of their kind in the Middle East ad North Africa (Mena) region. Through the deployment of these high-quality buses, RTA seeks to make mass transit the ideal choice of mobility for Expo 2020 Dubai visitors.

Movement from Dubai to Expo site

Al Tayer explained that the RTA had allocated 57 buses to transfer Expo 2020 Dubai visitors from various locations in Dubai by operating 455 to 476 trips per day. RTA identified nine stations to serve passengers heading to and from Expo.

The first station is Palm Jumeirah, where six buses are allocated to run 54 trips per day in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 57 trips per day in both directions on Thursdays and Fridays. The service frequency will be 15 minutes.

The second station is Al Baraha, where seven buses are allocated to run 62 trips per day in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 68 trips per day in both directions on Thursdays and Fridays. The service frequency will be 30 minutes.

The third station is Al Ghubaiba, a station characterised by integrating various mass transit modes including Dubai Metro, public buses, marine transport and taxis. Twelve buses are allocated to run 74 trips per day in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 76 daily trips in both directions on Thursdays and Fridays. The service frequency will be 15 minutes.

The service frequency of 'Expo Rider' buses from nine locations in Dubai will vary from three to 60 minutes. Image Credit: Supplied

The fourth station is Etisalat, adjacent to Etisalat Metro Station on the Green Line. Eight buses are allocated to run 70 trips per day in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 72 trips per day in both directions on Thursdays and Fridays.

The fifth station is the Global Village where three buses are allocated to run ten trips daily on all weekdays. The service frequency will be 60 minutes.

The sixth and seventh stations are the International City and the Dubai Silicon Oasis Stations. Eight buses have been allocated to both the stations to run 78 trips per day in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 82 trips per day in both directions on Thursdays and Fridays. The service frequency will be 15 minutes.

The eighth station is Dubai Mall where five buses are allocated to run 55 trips per day in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 59 trips per day in both directions on Thursdays and Fridays. The service frequency will be 30 minutes.

The ninth station is Dubai International Airport, where eight buses are allocated to run 52 trips per day in both directions, seven days a week. The service frequency will be 20 minutes.

Movement within Expo 2020 Dubai site

Al Tayer explained that RTA will also provide two additional services to Expo 2020 Dubai visitors. The first service is ‘Expo Parking Shuttle’ to transport visitors from the car parks to the three Expo Gates (Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability). The service frequency will range from three to seven minutes.

The second service is ‘Expo People Mover’ to transport visitors between Expo Gates. RTA has allocated 15 buses for this service. Twelve additional reserve busses have been allocated as well.

RTA had previously announced its plan to transport visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai from different emirates. The plan identifies nine locations in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Sharjah, Fujairah, Ajman, and Ras Al Khaimah. Seventy-seven buses are allocated for this service to run 193 trips per day on all days of the week, and the number of trips will rise to 213 trips per day on Thursdays and Fridays.