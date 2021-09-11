Ajman: His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, on Saturday issued an Emiri decree establishing the Hospitality and Protocol Department in Ajman.
The decree, which included 15 articles, stipulated that a government department, named as the Hospitality and Protocol Department, shall be established in the emirate of Ajman. It shall have the full legal personality and capacity necessary to carry out all procedures that would enable it to achieve its goals, tasks and powers.
The newly-establishment department shall directly report to the Crown Prince of Ajman, with its headquarters to be in the Emiri Diwan.
Set of goals
The department will work to achieve a set of goals, including providing the highest levels of honours and hospitality for the ruler, crown prince and members of the ruling family, in a manner that reflects the civilized heritage of the emirate and the state and in accordance with the standards applied locally and internationally.
It also aims to provide the appropriate environment and the utmost levels of comfort and reassurance for the guests of the ruler, the crown prince and members of the ruling family, and to spread the culture of protocol ceremonies and hospitality to those concerned in other government agencies.