Abu Dhabi: The UAE is determined to continue its proactive approach towards mitigating the impact of the disasters and crises on affected people, said Reem Al Hashimi, Minister of State for International Cooperation.
Al Hashimi made the remarks while taking part in the ‘High-level Humanitarian Event on Anticipatory Action: A Commitment to Act Ahead of Crises’, convened by the UK, Germany and the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) to enable a scale-up of anticipatory action and to galvanise a collective push to act ahead of crises, focusing on the potentially most affected areas.
Al Hashimi emphasised the importance of sharing approved early warning and alert notifications and the anticipatory preparations through unified efforts for planning and execution.
Top of the agenda
She said the UAE will continue working with all partners to support the UK to include anticipatory action among the top agenda of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), adding that it also rank high will on the agenda of COP28, which the UAE is bidding to host in 2023.
“The anticipatory action will feature high on the UAE agenda pertaining to climate, humanitarian and developmental works,” Al Hashimi said.