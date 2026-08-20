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Dubai Municipality restructures 20 services to simplify customer experience

Seven specialised services transferred to environment authority to reduce duplication

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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The overhaul includes changes to the operating models of 13 services, with some integrated into other services, converted into procedures or reports, or discontinued where there was no longer a need to provide them as standalone offerings.
The overhaul includes changes to the operating models of 13 services, with some integrated into other services, converted into procedures or reports, or discontinued where there was no longer a need to provide them as standalone offerings.
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Dubai Municipality has restructured 20 services as part of efforts to simplify procedures, improve government efficiency and provide customers with a faster and more seamless experience.

The overhaul includes changes to the operating models of 13 services, with some integrated into other services, converted into procedures or reports, or discontinued where there was no longer a need to provide them as standalone offerings.

The restructuring is aimed at streamlining customer journeys by eliminating unnecessary steps and making services easier to access and complete.

A further seven specialised services have been transferred from Dubai Municipality to the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority as part of efforts to clarify responsibilities between government entities.

The transfer is also intended to reduce duplication and ensure specialised services are managed by the authority responsible for the relevant sector.

The changes form part of Dubai’s broader drive to redesign government services around customer needs while improving operational efficiency and coordination between entities.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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