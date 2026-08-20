Seven specialised services transferred to environment authority to reduce duplication
Dubai Municipality has restructured 20 services as part of efforts to simplify procedures, improve government efficiency and provide customers with a faster and more seamless experience.
The overhaul includes changes to the operating models of 13 services, with some integrated into other services, converted into procedures or reports, or discontinued where there was no longer a need to provide them as standalone offerings.
The restructuring is aimed at streamlining customer journeys by eliminating unnecessary steps and making services easier to access and complete.
A further seven specialised services have been transferred from Dubai Municipality to the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority as part of efforts to clarify responsibilities between government entities.
The transfer is also intended to reduce duplication and ensure specialised services are managed by the authority responsible for the relevant sector.
The changes form part of Dubai’s broader drive to redesign government services around customer needs while improving operational efficiency and coordination between entities.