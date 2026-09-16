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Dubai launches SARAAB, open-source AI designed to detect deepfake videos

Emirati-built model will let developers and researchers help improve deepfake detection

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SARAAB is designed to tackle increasingly sophisticated AI-generated video threats.
SARAAB is designed to tackle increasingly sophisticated AI-generated video threats.

Dubai: The Dubai Electronic Security Centre (DESC) unveiled three cybersecurity initiatives at GISEC Global 2026, led by an open-source artificial intelligence model designed to detect deepfake videos.

SARAAB was developed entirely by an Emirati team at DESC and is the first model of its kind developed by a government entity in the Arab region.

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The model will be available through developer platforms, allowing AI engineers, cybersecurity experts and researchers to test and further develop it.

DESC also launched the Dubai Cyber Skills Framework, a common reference for cybersecurity qualifications, certifications, training and career progression. It is aimed at professionals, employers, academic institutions and training providers.

The third initiative, the ISR Auditor Certification Programme, is designed to train auditors and information security professionals to assess compliance with Dubai's Information Security Regulation using consistent standards and methods.

Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, Chief Executive of DESC, said the initiatives were aimed at developing cybersecurity capabilities and solutions in Dubai.

“The initiatives we are launching today embody this approach and reflect our ambition to develop solutions and expertise that originate in Dubai and create an impact beyond its borders,” he said.

The initiatives are being showcased at DESC's stand at GISEC Global 2026, which runs from September 16 to 18 at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai.

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