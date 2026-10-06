Vice President recalls his father as his first teacher, leader and enduring inspiration
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has paid an emotional tribute to his late father, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, on the anniversary of his death, describing him as his first teacher, leader and inspiration.
In a deeply personal message titled “A Letter to My Father”, Sheikh Mohammed said Sheikh Rashid remained present in the spirit of Dubai, its tolerance, the dignity of its citizens and the aspirations of its generations.
A Letter to My Father
“On the anniversary of Rashid’s passing, may God have mercy on him. To my first teacher, my first leader and my first inspiration, Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. The ruler, the judge, the engineer, the merchant, the reformer, the administrator and the economist, Sheikh Mohammed wrote.
A letter to you, though absent, you remain ever present. A letter to you as I see you every day in Dubai, in its spirit, its tolerance and in the dreams of its generations.
A letter to you as you remain present in the prayers of its people, in the dignity of its citizens, in the simplicity of its people and in the greatness of its achievements.
A letter to you as you remain present in its dawn, its early mornings, its sea and its creek, in its desert that carries your simplicity and goodness, the breadth of your heart, your dreams and your vision.
I used to see you, my father, on your journeys, always carrying a small compass that guided you towards the Qibla at prayer time.
I wanted to tell you, my father, that your compass still guides us. It shows us the direction, sets our course and keeps us on the path towards the destination you set for Dubai.
The compass is still with us, my father. We preserve what is right for the people, just as you instructed us. We govern with justice, as you taught us, and we respect people, as you guided us.
The compass is still with us, my father, as we build projects, welcome dreamers and develop services for the comfort of citizens and residents.
The compass is still with us, my father, as we support traders, raise the ambitions of our generations and build the glory of our country.
You taught me much about life throughout my six decades of journeying, but I learnt from you the greatest and most profound lessons.
I learnt from my father that there is no hope for an unjust ruler, may God have mercy on him, and that power does not entice him to usurp the rights of ordinary people. There can be no prosperity without trust between the ruler and the governed.
I learnt that there is no room for arrogance, no place for indulgence and no neglect of duties or disregard for the needs of the people.
My father taught me that a man’s word is his honour. I therefore do not like hypocrisy or hypocrites, and I do not tolerate lies or liars.
My father taught me that religion is love, mercy, tolerance and mutual understanding among people, that a generous person honours people, and that a mean person behaves arrogantly towards God’s creation.
I learnt from my father that a leader does not raise his voice. I saw the calmness of his voice, the simplicity of his gatherings and the depth of his gaze, and I learnt that greatness does not need much noise.
My father taught me that the hours before dawn are the most precious of times and the best for making decisions, reflecting on different issues and following up on the most important projects.
My father taught me the importance of good planning, foresight, avoiding waste and making the best use of resources, not merely to minimise them, but to maximise their benefit for the country and its people.
My father taught me that credibility in dealing with partners, companies, banks and governments is the true currency. It does not fluctuate in value and no one can compete with those who possess it.
My father, my leader, every achievement we make bears something of you, every new dream we pursue is an extension of your dreams, and every chapter we write in the glory of our country is part of your story.
If only you could see your grandchildren today, my father. I see Hamdan and see in him your passion for beginnings, the spark of new ventures and enthusiasm for great ideas.
I see Hamdan and see in him your closeness to people, your simplicity with everyone, and your compassion for the people of Dubai and its residents. I see Hamdan and see in him Rashid’s spirit, Rashid’s tolerance and Rashid’s heart.
And if you could see Maktoum, my father, you would see in his calmness the determination, strength, resolve and persistence that your calmness concealed. You would see in him manliness and responsibility capable of carrying mountains.
And if you could see Maktoum, my father, you would see in him your lack of love for excessive talk, your deep thinking and your immense love of achievement.
And if you could see Ahmed bin Mohammed, you would see in him a heart like yours, carrying the concerns of the nation and its message.
Your legacy has spread through them, my father, just as the light of dawn spreads across the sky and the energy of life flows through the earth.
You remain present with us through your thoughts, your principles, your morals and your grandchildren. You remain present with us and will remain so. May God have mercy on my father."
Sheikh Mohammed signed off the letter: “Your loving son, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.”