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UAE, Iran parliamentarians call for dialogue to strengthen regional security

Dr Ali Al Nuaimi says resolving regional crises requires candid dialogue and consensus

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The meeting discussed parliamentary cooperation between the two sides.
The meeting discussed parliamentary cooperation between the two sides.
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Arusha: Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, head of the Federal National Council (FNC) Group in the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee, today met with Manouchehr Mottaki, head of the delegation of the Parliament of Iran, on the sidelines of the the 153rd IPU Assembly in Arusha, Tanzania.

The meeting discussed parliamentary cooperation between the two sides.

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Dr. Al Nuaimi underscored the important role of parliamentary institutions in strengthening relations and partnerships among countries, consolidating the foundations of peace, security and stability, supporting sustainable development efforts, and advancing common interests.

He stressed that resolving crises in the region requires candid and sincere dialogue that takes into account the interests of the peoples of the region and offers consensual solutions that enhance regional and international security and stability.

He also affirmed the FNC's keenness to continue advancing parliamentary diplomacy and expand channels of dialogue and communication with sisterly and friendly parliaments, reflecting the UAE's approach to supporting international cooperation and promoting the values of dialogue and understanding.

The two sides affirmed the importance of continuing dialogue, coordination and consultation in a manner that serves common interests, supports security and stability in the region, and strengthens good-neighbourly relations.

They also stressed the important role of parliaments in enhancing communication and addressing issues of joint interest at international parliamentary forums, contributing to bridging differences and addressing regional and international challenges.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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