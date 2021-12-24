Dubai: Dubai Customs foiled an attempt to smuggle 79,477 Captagon pills weighing 14.5kg at Hatta border.
According to Dubai Customs, the incident happened at 10.30am on November 1 this year when a man tried to smuggle the drugs after hiding them inside his luxury car while trying to cross the border.
Officers suspected the man because of his body language. A thorough search of the vehicle first resulted in the discovery of 1.28 grammes of crystal meth and then the Captagon pills were found hidden in the car’s trunk.
The suspect was handed over to the law-enforcement authority to complete the investigation.
According to Dubai Customs, recently, there has been an increase in the number of attempts to smuggle Captagon pills into the region. “Dubai Customs has advanced systems and the inspectors are highly trained to thwart all types of smuggling attempts,” said Humaid Al Rasheed, Director of the Land Customs Centres Management in Dubai.
Hamad Kajour, Director of Hatta Border Crossing, commended the inspector’s performance in thwarting the smuggling attempt. “The centre has dealt with 53,466 vehicles in the first nine months this year, which means an average of 200 vehicles and 160 trucks daily. This is a big number that necessitates alertness, swiftness, accuracy and professionalism. We made 97 seizures in the first nine months this year,” Kajour said.