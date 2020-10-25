Dubai: Dubai Police inaugurated its 13th Smart Police Station (SPS) in Dubai Airport Free Zone (DAFZA), offering 60 criminal and community-based services in seven languages around the clock.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation, Chairman of Emirates Group and Chairman of (DAFZA) inaugurated the new SPS in DAFZA Square with other senior officials.
Lt General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-In-Chief of Dubai Police, said that Dubai Police was keen to accomplish UAE’s leaders directives which aims at strengthening the country ’s position globally through innovative initiatives like SPS.
“SPS centers came in line with directives of our leaders to transform Dubai into a gateway to the future. The centers provide criminal, traffic and community services without human intervention,” Lt Gen Al Merri said in a statement. The new SPS provide 27 key services as well as 33 sub-services around the clock.
Innovative ways
Dr Mohammad Al Zarooni, Director General of DAFZA, praised Dubai Police’s efforts in utilising the latest technologies to provide convenient and state-of-the-art services to society. “Customers at DAFZA will use innovative ways to accomplish their needs. We thank Dubai Police for choosing DAFZA Square to open their 13th SPS in the emirate,” Dr Al Zarooni said in a statement.