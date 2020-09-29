Dubai: Dubai Police inaugurated a ‘Walk-in’ Smart Police Station (SPS) in Dubai Silicon Oasis, offering 60 criminal and community-based services in seven languages.
The Walk-in SPS was inaugurated by Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, and Dr. Mohammad Al Zarooni, Vice-Chairman and CEO of Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority on Sunday. The facility operates round-the-clock, seven days a week, allowing the public to report crime and traffic incidents, and also provides other community-based services. It can also be accessed by people of determination.
Lt Gen Al Merri said the latest initiative is in line with the objectives of Dubai vision 2021, which aims to strengthen Dubai’s position as the world’s most preferred place to live, visit and work. “We inaugurate this advanced facility in response to the directives of our leaders to transform Dubai into a gateway to the future,” Lt Gen Al Merri said in a statement.
Support for AI strategy
The initiative is also in support of the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence that seeks to develop and regulate artificial intelligence technology tools to speed up the government’s performance and create a conducive creative environment with high productivity.
“Dubai Police is keen to ensure the highest levels of community happiness through providing the most innovative smart police services to members of the public so they can obtain services easily and conveniently according,” Lt Gen Al Merri added. The Walk-in SPS is the twelfth smart police station across the emirate.
Dr Al Zarooni praised Dubai Police’s efforts in utilising the latest technologies to provide convenient and state-of-the-art services to society.