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Drone strike triggers fire at Shah oil field in Abu Dhabi

Emergency teams were deployed to the site to contain the fire and assess the situation

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
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Authorities confirmed that no injuries have been reported so far.
Authorities confirmed that no injuries have been reported so far.
WAM

Abu Dhabi: Authorities in Abu Dhabi are currently responding to a fire at the Shah oil field following a drone strike, Abu Dhabi Media Office reported.

Emergency teams were deployed to the site to contain the fire and assess the situation. Authorities confirmed that no injuries have been reported so far. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Authorities also urged the public to rely only on official sources for updates and to avoid sharing rumours or unverified information.

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Abu DhabiUS-Israel-Iran war

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