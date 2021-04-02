Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa)’s Youth Council organised the ‘Youth to the Community Day’ to inform the educational sector in Dubai about the importance of sustainability, electricity and water conservation, and protecting natural resources. The event included a series of virtual presentations. Students, teachers and administrative staff from five public and private schools in Dubai attended the event.
“Dewa’s Youth Council is committed to supporting Dewa’s efforts to educate young people and the next generation about the role of sustainability in ensuring a brighter future for generations to come. The council launches initiatives and awareness-raising programmes to increasingly engage with our youth to encourage them to achieve the wise leadership’s vision to build an economy based on knowledge and innovation, enhancing the UAE’s competitiveness in different areas.
"Dewa’s top management attaches great importance for youth, considering them the next generation of experts and leaders who will implement ambitious national strategies and plans as well as continue the UAE and Dubai’s development and growth journey,” said Aysha Mohammad Alremeithi, senior engineer and council chairperson.
Alremeithi said that from October 2019 to March 2021, the council had launched several initiatives and ten platforms to support communication with Dewa’s younger employees. It organised 30 activities for 1,200 virtual participants. Youth Happiness towards the council’s key activities scored 94 per cent.