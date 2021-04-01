Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has lauded the role of UAE’s pioneering educator Mariama Varkey who passed away recently.
“Mariamma Varkey moved to Dubai with her husband in 1959. Driven by an enduring passion for education, she started tens of schools with thousands of students inside and Outside UAE. Mariamma recently passed away, leaving behind a legacy of education in UAE and beyond,’ Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
Mariamma was a former teacher from Kerala in India who moved to Dubai with her husband K.S. Varkey in 1959. They founded Our Own English High School in 1968, the first school under the group which was established by the couple’s son Sunny Varkey in 2000.