Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Media Office tweeted on Monday the timings of the sterilisation drive being undertaken in Abu Dhabi. The move is in line with the UAE's commitment to fight the new coronavirus, COVID-19, that has seen more than 70,000 deaths globally.
The national sterilisation programme timings in Abu Dhabi are as follows:
Residential areas: from 8pm until 6am;
Industrial zones and workers accommodations: from 6pm until 6am.
