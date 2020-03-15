Fujairah Municipality announced the closure of beaches, gyms until further notice

Fujairah beach. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Dubai: Fujairah Municipality on Sunday announced the closure of its corniche, public beaches and wedding halls until further notice.

The emirate of Fujairah is a popular destination for UAE residents and visitors, and according to recent statistics, received more than 800,000 tourists in 2018.

On its official Instagram account, Fujairah Municipality explained that the decision to close areas of leisure and tourist attractions were in line with the government’s efforts to ensure public safety and prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

The closure came into effect as of March 15, 2020.

Under the municipality’s directives, entertainment centres, cinemas, parks, and licensed fitness clubs were also instructed to stop their services and activities with immediate effect.