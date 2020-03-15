Dubai: Global Village has announced its early closure for the season, it was announced on Sunday.
Dubai Media Office tweeted, “In line with ongoing efforts to safeguard public health, Global Village has announced the early closure of its 2019-2020 season with immediate effect. Global Village looks forward to welcoming visitors for its next season.”
Global Village then tweeted, “We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to our many guests, exhibitors and partners who helped make Season 24 a memorable one.”