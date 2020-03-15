Dubai: Gyms and spring camps have been added to the long list of events and activities suspended in order to limit the spread of coronavirus, it was announced in a Dubai Economy circular on Sunday.

The notice read, “In line with ongoing efforts to safeguard public health, the Department of Economic Development directs all cinemas, theme parks, amusement games and electronic game centres, bodybuilding and fitness gyms and spring camps licenced in Dubai to halt all their activities ad services for the public with immediate effect till the end of March 2020 starting from today Sunday 15th March 2020. These establishments will be subjected to inspections to verify their compliance with this circular.”