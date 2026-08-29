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UAE President and Mohammed bin Rashid meet at Al Marmoom in Dubai

UAE leaders discuss national affairs, efforts to advance the country's development journey

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UAE President and Mohammed bin Rashid meet at Al Marmoom in Dubai

Dubai: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, met today at Al Marmoom in Dubai.

During the meeting, Their Highnesses engaged in cordial discussions and reviewed a number of issues related to national and citizens’ affairs, as well as efforts to support the UAE’s development journey and fulfil the aspirations of its people towards a more prosperous future.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President, along with a number of ministers and senior officials.

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