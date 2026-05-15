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UAE President and Indian PM discuss strengthening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and review regional developments

Leaders deepen UAE–India ties, focus on security, trade and emerging technologies

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Talks highlight progress under strategic and economic pacts, eye new cooperation
Talks highlight progress under strategic and economic pacts, eye new cooperation
Narendra Modi

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India, explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and India.

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The discussions took place during an official visit to the UAE by the Indian Prime Minister. The two sides affirmed their shared commitment to advancing their development partnership and expanding cooperation in ways that support lasting prosperity for their peoples.

Sheikh Mohamed and Prime Minister Modi reviewed the significant progress in collaboration across sectors that support both countries’ development priorities, particularly the economy, investment, energy, space, food security, technology, and artificial intelligence.

The two lehttps://x.com/MohamedBinZayed/status/2055235504497734134?s=20aders also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest, particularly developments in the Middle East and their serious implications for regional and international peace and security, as well as their impact on maritime security, energy supplies, and the global economy.

Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s condemnation of the Iranian terrorist attacks targeting civilians, civilian facilities and infrastructure in the UAE, noting that they constitute a violation of sovereignty and international norms and laws.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; along with a number of ministers and officials.

Also attending was the delegation accompanying the Prime Minister of India, which included a number of ministers and officials.

Related Topics:
indiaSheikh Mohammed bin ZayedNarendra Modi

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