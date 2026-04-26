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UAE President meets India’s NSA Ajit Doval in Abu Dhabi

Talks focus on regional stability, global energy security and strengthening ties

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Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Ajit Doval, National Security Adviser of India.

During the meeting, Doval conveyed to Sheikh Mohamed the greetings of Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, and his wishes for the UAE’s continued progress and prosperity. Sheikh Mohamed asked him to convey his greetings to Modi, along with his wishes for further development and prosperity for India and its people.

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The meeting also addressed developments in the Middle East and their serious implications for regional and international security and stability, as well as global energy security.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security.

Related Topics:
indiaSheikh mohamed

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