Austria: People from the town of Badhof Gastein, above the Austrian Alps, interacted with the annual volunteer initiative for Emirati tourists yesterday, which coincided with the official visit to the Republic of Austria by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. The residents of Badhof Gastein were all praise for this initiative.
Mohammed Bin Juma Al Otaiba, Chairman of the UAE-Austrian Friendship Initiative Committee, expressed his great appreciation for the cooperation from Emirati tourists. Austrian officials welcomed the prospect of cooperation and friendship that extend to more than four decades.
To express their appreciation of Emirati tourists, a number of village leaders and citizens from Badhof Gastein, in the presence of Badhof Gastein Mayor Vi Haussig Markus, planted the Emirati-Austrian friendship tree.
Markus praised the annual voluntary initiatives of Emirati tourists in the Austrian Federal State of Salzburg and their constructive efforts in strengthening the bonds of cooperation and friendship between the people of the two friendly countries under the leadership of the respective countries. As a mark of acknowledgement of the friendly relationship between the two nations, the first Environment Day was observed in Austria, while UAE Day is observed in the country for several years.
Abdul Rahman Al Bastaki, member of the Board of Directors of the UAE-Austria Friendship Society, said that the proactive role played by UAE tourists in Austria has helped cement the bonds of friendship and love between the people of the two countries for years.