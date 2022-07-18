The Esaad card is issued by the Dubai Police and offers its members a host of exclusive offers and discounts. The card will be provided free of charge to holders of five-year and 10-year Golden Visas in Dubai. The move is part of the emirate’s efforts to enable its citizens and residents to continue enjoying an outstanding quality of life. It also aligns with Dubai’s efforts to create a vibrant and dynamic society.

So far, 65,000 people in Dubai have benefited from the distinguished Golden Visa since the launch of the long-term residency scheme. Select categories of Golden Visa holders in Dubai will receive the Esaad card. These categories include investors in public investment funds, real estate investors, entrepreneurs, people with specialised talents and researchers in science and knowledge, such as scientists, doctors, specialists, inventors, and creative people in culture and art. They will also include executive directors, specialised academics, professional sportspeople, PhD degree holders specialising in engineering or science, humanitarian aid workers, and outstanding university and high-school graduates.

The Esaad card provides extensive benefits and discounts across several sectors, including healthcare, education, hospitality, entertainment, real estate, and restaurants, among others. Exclusive offers and discounts are available for cardholders at 7,237 brands and businesses within the UAE and across 92 countries worldwide.

Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai, said: “This initiative supports the leadership’s vision to make Dubai the world’s best city to live in. It also aligns with their directives to provide Golden residency holders with a range of incentives in addition to the stability that the long-term visa offers. The stability and incentives will, in turn, encourage holders of the Golden Visa to continue contributing to Dubai’s wider economy. They will also help the city attract fresh and exceptional talent from across the world.”

Al Basti added: “We are proud of Team Esaad’s outstanding efforts and for creating a diverse and compelling range of incentives across various sectors. They have spread the concept of happiness as a core value within the Dubai society whilst enhancing the government’s focus on supporting our leadership’s vision to make Dubai the happiest place in the world.”

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said: “The Esaad card will offer additional attractive incentives to Golden Visa holders in Dubai. The directive reflects the leadership’s vision to make the UAE a hub of innovation and a destination for innovators, creatives, and entrepreneurs to thrive. Long-term Golden Visas for select categories of residents offer them and their families the stability to succeed in an empowering environment.”

Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, said: “We are working tirelessly to realise the leadership’s vision to make Dubai the world’s best destination to live in and work. We are also implementing the leadership’s directives to make the city attractive for the world’s top talent. In addition to benefitting from Dubai’s advanced infrastructure, state-of-the-art services, and a unique modern lifestyle, Golden Visa holders will now enjoy attractive and exclusive benefits through their Esaad cards, including a host of discounts on a wide range of services, products, attractions, and experiences.”

Mona Mohammed Al Amri, Head of the Esaad Card Committee at Dubai Police, said: “We are pleased to join hands with various government stakeholders to support Golden Visa holders with a host of attractive and diverse benefits. The card will be shared electronically with all Golden Visa holders within select categories via a text message (SMS) outlining the necessary details. The Esaad card provides exclusive and extraordinary offers and discounts in the UAE and beyond.”