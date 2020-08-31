Gas explosion
The site of the gas explosion in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Supplied
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have responded to a gas explosion that took place at a restaurant in the capital.

According to the Abu Dhabi Police, rapid intervention teams from the Directorate of Emergency and Public safety were quickly dispatched to the scene after receiving reports of the incident on Rashid Bin Saeed Street (Airport Road).

Emergency teams are currently evacuating residents from the area, with some minor to medium injuries reported.

Abu Dhabi Police have said the injured have been transferred to the hospital for treatment.

More details to follow