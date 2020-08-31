Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have responded to a gas explosion that took place at a restaurant in the capital.
According to the Abu Dhabi Police, rapid intervention teams from the Directorate of Emergency and Public safety were quickly dispatched to the scene after receiving reports of the incident on Rashid Bin Saeed Street (Airport Road).
See more
- COVID -19: UAE parents, students go shopping for the new school term
- UAE: Ticket cancelled due to COVID-19, but no refund from travel agency, for over 60 days
- IPL in UAE: Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan get down to training in Dubai
- Back to school: See how Dubai schools disinfect buses ahead of new term
- Photos: Gulf News reader shares pictures of the desert safari tour in the UAE
Emergency teams are currently evacuating residents from the area, with some minor to medium injuries reported.
Abu Dhabi Police have said the injured have been transferred to the hospital for treatment.
More details to follow