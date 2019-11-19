Dubai: Sheikh Sultan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who died on Monday, will be laid to rest on Wednesday, November 20. The funeral will be held at the Sheikh Sultan Bin Zayed The First Mosque in Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi after noon prayers.

Condolences will be received on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi. On Wednesday this will be between after Asr and Maghrib prayers. On Thursday and Friday the timings will be 10am until noon prayers and then after Asr and Maghrib prayers.