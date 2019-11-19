Shaikh Sultan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President's Representative Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences on Tuesday following the death of Shaikh Sultan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE President’s Representative, who passed away on Monday.

“I offer my sincere condolences to President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the death of Shaikh Sultan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. In this time of grief, we stand by Al Nahyan family and the people of the UAE,” Modi tweeted in English and Arabic.

Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, also mourned the death of his brother Shaikh Sultan, in his tribute released on Tuesday.

“May Allah’s peace be bestowed upon his soul,” said Shaikh Mansour of Shaikh Sultan. “He was a role model in leadership, wisdom and political insight. He performed his duties towards the UAE and its people to the fullest. He learned noble human values, the spirit of national belonging, highest morals and exploits from his father the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan. He was a true extension of the UAE’s founder and builder of its renaissance, and has had a bright footprint in the service of the homeland and support of Arab issues. He played leading role in various fields including charity and humanitarian work. We will always remember him,” added Shaikh Mansour.

Dr Ahmad Al Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar Al Sharif, expressed his deepest condolences to President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the Al Nahyan family and to the UAE people on the demise of Shaikh Sultan, praying to Allah Al Mighty to rest his soul in eternal peace and grant his family patience and solace.

Meanwhile, Dr. Shawki Allam, Egypt’s Grand Mufti, has expressed his great sorrow at the death of Sheikh Sultan and sent his deepest condolences and sympathies to Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Al Nahyan family, and to the people of the UAE on the loss, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest the deceased’s soul in peace, and grant his family patience and solace.

Shaikh Mohammad Bin Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, said of Shaikh Sultan, “He was an example for generosity and modesty. He was one of the loyal statesmen. His achievements, contributions and works will be immortal and we will always remember him. May Allah’s peace be bestowed upon his soul.”

Shaikh Tahnoun Bin Mohammad Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, added, “Today, we mourn the death of a man who spared no efforts for the sake of his country and who extended a helping hand to everyone, following in the footsteps of his father.”

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), also extended his condolences on the death of Shaikh Sultan to Shaikh Khalifa and Shaikh Mohammad. Ghobash paid tribute to Shaikh Sultan as a national symbol and statesman.

Shaikh Sultan biography