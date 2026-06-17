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Fujairah’s music street named world’s longest musical street

Mohammed Al Sharqi praises creative team behind the landmark cultural achievement.

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi with the Fujairah Fine Arts Academy team.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi with the Fujairah Fine Arts Academy team.
Fujairah Fine Arts Academy

Fujairah: Fujairah’s innovative "Music Street" has secured a place in the Guinness World Records as the world's longest musical street, marking a milestone for the emirate’s growing cultural and artistic landscape.

The achievement was celebrated during a meeting between His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, and the team behind the project from the Fujairah Fine Arts Academy at the Emiri Court.

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During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed received the Guinness World Records certificate awarded to music street and commended the academy’s efforts in advancing the cultural and arts sector across the emirate.

Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the important role that arts and music play in enhancing community well-being and improving quality of life. He noted that integrating artistic and musical elements into daily life can transform public spaces into unique cultural destinations and create innovative experiences for residents and visitors alike.

Sheikh Mohammed also underscored the Fujairah Government’s commitment to supporting creative initiatives that enrich communities and contribute to broader quality-of-life goals. He said these efforts align with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, whose continued support has helped strengthen the emirate’s position as a hub for creativity and culture.

The meeting was attended by Ali Obaid Al Hafiti, Director-General of the Fujairah Fine Arts Academy, along with members of the academy’s team who played a key role in the project.

Academy representatives expressed their gratitude to the Crown Prince for his ongoing support and close follow-up of the institution’s achievements. They said his encouragement has enabled the academy to pursue excellence and continue creating inspiring artistic experiences that engage the wider community.

The recognition of Music Street by Guinness World Records represents another significant achievement for Fujairah’s cultural sector and reflects the emirate’s growing investment in public art, creativity and cultural development.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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