Residents reminded to respect restrictions around sensitive locations and facilities
Fujairah: Fujairah Police have urged residents, visitors and members of the public to refrain from photographing or filming military sites, restricted facilities and military vehicles, warning that such activity could pose security risks and lead to legal consequences.
In a public advisory issued by Fujairah Police General Headquarters, authorities stressed the importance of respecting restrictions around sensitive locations and cooperating with law enforcement agencies to safeguard the community.
The notice serves as a reminder that taking photographs or videos of military installations, defence units and other restricted infrastructure can raise security concerns.
Police called on the public to remain vigilant, pay attention to warning signs displayed near restricted areas and avoid any activity that could compromise security.
The advisory also urged community members to cooperate with the relevant authorities and follow applicable laws and instructions.
Authorities said such precautions are important to maintaining public safety, security and stability across the community.