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Fujairah Police warn against filming military sites, vehicles

Residents reminded to respect restrictions around sensitive locations and facilities

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Authorities urge residents and visitors to avoid photographing restricted facilities to prevent security risks and legal consequences.
Authorities urge residents and visitors to avoid photographing restricted facilities to prevent security risks and legal consequences.
Fujairah Police

Fujairah: Fujairah Police have urged residents, visitors and members of the public to refrain from photographing or filming military sites, restricted facilities and military vehicles, warning that such activity could pose security risks and lead to legal consequences.

In a public advisory issued by Fujairah Police General Headquarters, authorities stressed the importance of respecting restrictions around sensitive locations and cooperating with law enforcement agencies to safeguard the community.

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The notice serves as a reminder that taking photographs or videos of military installations, defence units and other restricted infrastructure can raise security concerns.

Police called on the public to remain vigilant, pay attention to warning signs displayed near restricted areas and avoid any activity that could compromise security.

The advisory also urged community members to cooperate with the relevant authorities and follow applicable laws and instructions.

Authorities said such precautions are important to maintaining public safety, security and stability across the community.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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Related Topics:
crimeFujairahUAE lawscybercrime

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