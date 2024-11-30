Top Trending Stories this morning

Petrol, diesel prices for December 2024 announced in UAE

The UAE’s Fuel Price Committee revises retail diesel and petrol prices at the end of every month to align with global rates. Image Credit: Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

The UAE fuel price committee on Saturday announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of December 2024. Check out the rates…

Boxing icon Pacquiao to open sports academy in Dubai

Legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao

Iconic boxer from the Philippines, Manny Pacquiao, has revealed his plan to open his first sports academy in Dubai in the first quarter of 2025. Read more…

Weather in UAE: Mercury dips to 7°C in Jebel Jais, RAK

Image Credit: Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority

Chilly weather is finally here in the UAE. The Met Office recorded today's lowest temperature at 7°C in Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah, at 3.30am. Read more…

21-year-old Keralite held for killing 19-year-old girl

Assam vlogger Maya Gogoi
Assamese vlogger Maya Gogoi Image Credit: X

Bengaluru Police arrested 21-year-old Aarav Hanoy in connection with the murder of Assam vlogger Maya Gogoi, whose body was found in a service apartment. Read more…