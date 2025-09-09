GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

From UAE resident at age 17 to Abu Dhabi Big Ticket winner at age 43: How Indian expat struck gold

Rajasthani production manager in Dubai, now 43, pledges to donate 10% of his win

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
When he visited Big Ticket’s studio to play for the maximum prize of Dh150,000, Jogendra Jangir revealed that whatever amount he wins, he will donate 10% t to charity
When he visited Big Ticket’s studio to play for the maximum prize of Dh150,000, Jogendra Jangir revealed that whatever amount he wins, he will donate 10% t to charity

Abu Dhabi: At just 17 years old, Jogendra Jangir moved from Rajasthan, a northwestern state in India, to the UAE. Now, 26 years later, the 43-year-old production manager has struck gold, winning Dh140,000 in a live game of the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket raffle.

He was one of four Indian expat winners in Series 278 of The Big Win Contest, with all four taking home a combined Dh500,000.

Trying luck for 5 years

Though he has been a long-term Dubai resident, Jogendra first learned about Big Ticket online five years ago. He has been purchasing tickets ever since, keeping the dream alive.

“When I heard the news that I was one of the four winners selected to visit the Big Ticket office and play The Big Win Contest, I was ecstatic. It was truly a special moment for me,” said Jogendra.

Big heart

When he visited Big Ticket’s studio to play for the maximum prize of Dh150,000, Jogendra revealed that whatever amount he wins, he will donate 10 per cent to charity, with the balance going towards repaying his home loan and covering other expenses.

When asked if he wanted to spin the wheel again for the maximum Dh150,000, he politely declined. Participants are offered a second chance to spin, but the condition is that the winning amount will then be the second on, a rule Jogendra chose not to utilise.

After the win, he said he was “still discussing with my family” about spending the rest of the cash prize.

“What I do know for certain is that I will continue purchasing tickets in the hopes of trying my luck again,” Jogendra added.

Related Topics:
UAEIndian expatsDubaiAbu DhabiBig Ticket

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The car won by Shameem Moolathil Hamza Moolathil on display at the Big Ticket studio in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday night.

Kerala driver wins BMW from Big Ticket after 15 years

2m read
Sandeep Kumar Prasad

Meet Dh15m Big Ticket winner who plans to return home

2m read
Sabuj Miah Amir Hossain Dewan (left), who won Dh20m last month, picked the lucky ticket of this month's winner.

Indian expat wins Dh15million Big Ticket jackpot

1m read
Kerala expat bags Dh120K in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket

Kerala expat bags Dh120K in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket

2m read