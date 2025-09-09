From UAE resident at age 17 to Abu Dhabi Big Ticket winner at age 43: How Indian expat struck gold

Rajasthani production manager in Dubai, now 43, pledges to donate 10% of his win
He was one of four Indian expat winners in Series 278 of The Big Win Contest, with all four taking home a combined Dh500,000.
Though he has been a long-term Dubai resident, Jogendra first learned about Big Ticket online five years ago. He has been purchasing tickets ever since, keeping the dream alive.
“When I heard the news that I was one of the four winners selected to visit the Big Ticket office and play The Big Win Contest, I was ecstatic. It was truly a special moment for me,” said Jogendra.
When he visited Big Ticket’s studio to play for the maximum prize of Dh150,000, Jogendra revealed that whatever amount he wins, he will donate 10 per cent to charity, with the balance going towards repaying his home loan and covering other expenses.
When asked if he wanted to spin the wheel again for the maximum Dh150,000, he politely declined. Participants are offered a second chance to spin, but the condition is that the winning amount will then be the second on, a rule Jogendra chose not to utilise.
After the win, he said he was “still discussing with my family” about spending the rest of the cash prize.
“What I do know for certain is that I will continue purchasing tickets in the hopes of trying my luck again,” Jogendra added.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox