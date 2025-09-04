Kerala driver in UAE wins BMW car in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw after 15 years of trying

“Believe your winning moment will come,” says Indian expat winner
Abu Dhabi: After 15 years of trying, an Indian expat driver in the UAE has finally won a luxury car in a Big Ticket draw in Abu Dhabi.
Shameem Moolathil Hamza Moolathil, who hails from the south Indian state of Kerala, won a BMW M440i in the Big Ticket draw of Series 278 held on Wednesday, September 3.
“When I got the call, I was both surprised and happy,” he said, admitting that the win still feels surreal. “You never really expect something this big to happen,” said the 38-year-old.
Having called Abu Dhabi home for more than two decades, Shameem’s first major win with Big Ticket is the result of persistent effort and patience.
Shameem has consistently purchased tickets with a group of 10–15 friends ever since first learning about Big Ticket.
The price of a BMW M440i in the UAE typically ranges between Dh300,000 and Dh350,000, depending on options, trim, and dealer pricing, as per information available online.
Although he has not yet decided how to use his share of the prize, he said he and his friends will sit together and decide as a group. However, one thing is certain for him. He plans to continue participating in Big Ticket.
Shameem’s advice for fellow participants is: “Always buy your ticket with the belief that your winning moment will come,” he said, expressing heartfelt gratitude to the Big Ticket team for making this long-awaited win possible.
