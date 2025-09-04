Kerala driver in UAE wins BMW car in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw after 15 years of trying

The price of a BMW M440i in the UAE typically ranges between Dh300,000 and Dh350,000, depending on options, trim, and dealer pricing, as per information available online.

Although he has not yet decided how to use his share of the prize, he said he and his friends will sit together and decide as a group. However, one thing is certain for him. He plans to continue participating in Big Ticket.

Message to dreamers

Shameem’s advice for fellow participants is: “Always buy your ticket with the belief that your winning moment will come,” he said, expressing heartfelt gratitude to the Big Ticket team for making this long-awaited win possible.