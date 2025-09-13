From cleaning job to Abu Dhabi Big Ticket win: Bangladeshi expat’s TikTok dream comes true

Cleaner in Dubai for 19 years wins after four years of trying, eyes jackpot with friends
Dubai: For 19 years, 49-year-old Bangladeshi expat Mohammad Rashed has been living in the UAE, working in the cleaning department while his family remains back home.
Four years ago, the Dubai resident discovered about Abu Dhabi’s Big Ticket on TikTok.
“My friends and I would watch the videos and decided to try our luck as well,” said Rashed.
Since then, the group of 10 friends have been pooling money to buy a ticket every month, holding on to a dream that one day luck would smile on them.
Lady Luck finally smiled on him with a Dh100,000 win in Big Ticket’s Series 278.
Rashed received a phone call confirming that he had won Dh100,000. He was one of the six lucky winners, who took home consolation prizes totalling Dh600,000.
“When I received the winning call, I was overjoyed,” he said. “I always believed that one day my turn would come.”
Rashed said the prize will be split equally among the 10 friends who have been buying tickets together since the beginning.
“As for my share, I haven’t decided yet. But some will go to my family back home, and I will also use part of it to pay off my loans.”
After their first win, the group has no plans to stop playing. In fact, they have already bought their next ticket, hoping to hit the jackpot next.
“My friends and I have already purchased our next ticket and are eagerly waiting for the upcoming draw. I encourage everyone to participate in Big Ticket,” Rashed added.
