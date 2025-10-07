From Barbados to Georgia: A budget MBBS guide for UAE students

At GN Edufair, Y-Axis expert reveals 5 countries with affordable, quality education
At the Gulf News Edufair Dubai 2025, Jay Karpe, Country Manager of Y-Axis, spotlighted global pathways for students aspiring to study medicine abroad.
He outlined affordable options across Barbados, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, where Y-Axis has collaborations with reputed universities offering internationally recognised medical degrees.
“These institutions not only stress on clinicals but also focus on nurturing a global perspective and service-minded empathy in students,” Karpe said during his spotlight session.
Barbados, he noted, is a renowned destination for medical education.
The Bridgetown International University School of Medicine (BIUSM), founded in 2017, offers a USMLE-aligned MD programme with university-managed accommodation and a curriculum reflecting Barbados’ strong British-style education system.
In Georgia, Y-Axis partners with three leading universities in Tbilisi, including Georgia American University (GAU), East European University (EEU), and ALTE University. These institutions offer six-year MD programmes and BDS degrees, with opportunities for European exchange programmes under the Bologna Process.
“Students here gain real-world experience through internships and collaborations with local and global institutions,” Karpe said.
Moving to Kazakhstan, Karpe highlighted the country’s growing academic reputation and modern infrastructure. Partner universities include Caspian International School of Medicine (CISM), Kazakh Russian Medical University (KRMU), and Kokshetau State University. “Kazakhstan blends Eastern and Western traditions while maintaining high academic standards,” he added.
In Tajikistan, Y-Axis partners with long-established institutions such as the Avicenna Tajik State Medical University (ATSMU), Tajik National State University (TNU), and the Medical-Social Institute of Tajikistan (MSIT). These universities have a strong focus on medical sciences and public health, producing skilled healthcare professionals.
Kyrgyzstan, another popular choice, offers quality education at competitive costs. Institutions such as the International Higher School of Medicine (IHSM) – with campuses in Bishkek and Issyk-Kul, and the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy (KSMA) provide comprehensive medical training recognised globally.
“Kyrgyzstan combines affordability with international academic standards and cross-border recognition,” Karpe said.
Karpe noted that Y-Axis’ global partnerships open multiple doors for aspiring doctors seeking high-quality, internationally accredited medical education at affordable costs.
