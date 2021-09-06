Dubai: With school resuming classes for the new academic year, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a new initiative to give away laptops to students who freqeuntly use the metro and tram services to reach their schools and universities.
“This initiative is part of RTA’s standing commitment to encourage various segments of the community, such as the youth and students, to use mass transit means like the metro, tram, buses and marine transit means in their daily commute across Dubai,” said Rowdah Al Mehrizi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication, Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, RTA.
Co-sponsored
Al Mehrizi praised the cooperation of Noon in hosting this initiative by presenting laptops to students of universities and schools among the most frequent users of the metro and tram services. The initiative was also co-sponsored by HP and Keolis-MHI. Laptops were distributed to the students at the most frequented metro stations used by this category of riders at the start of the current school year 2021-2022.
RTA also offers a 50 per cent discount on blue Nol cards to students and residents. It offers this card free of charge to senior Emiratis, residents and people of determination to encourage them to use public transport means in Dubai.