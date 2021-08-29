Dubai: The 107th Open Auction for Distinctive Vehicle Number Plates held by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City Hotel on Saturday raised Dh36.276 million.
Plate (E 55) was the sales topper at Dh3.64 million, followed by plate W 29 which was sold for Dh2.5 million, Plate X 35 for Dh2.48 million, Plate V 88888 fetched Dh0.99 million and Plate V 9999, which was sold for Dh0.86 million.
RTA offered 100 fancy plates for bidding at this auction comprising two, three, four and five-digit plates of categories (E-H-I-K-L-M-N-O-P-Q-R-S-T-U-V-W-X-Y-Z).
By offering distinctive licensing plates at open or online auctions, RTA is seeking to provide a neutral and transparent platform that avails fair opportunities to all bidders. Such plates appeal to passionate clients as they symbolise important events in their lives.
These auctions are also of great importance to RTA as they serve the needs of a wide range of customers. RTA tends to hold auctions according to market needs with the objective of maximising customers’ satisfaction and improving the level of service. Such auctions are marked by wide participation and positive rivalry of passionate bidders.