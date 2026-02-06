Cadbury Dairy Milk has gone Irresistible

Cadbury Dairy Milk is inviting chocolate lovers to discover something new with the launch of Irresistible, a range created to make every bite feel special, elevated and a multisensory experience.

The Irresistible range adds generous, indulgent fillings that bring depth, texture and warmth to every moment. A little extra joy. It’s indulgence redefined, and a reminder that great chocolate should always feel like a treat.

There are now two new ways to enjoy the chocolate you love.

Irresistible Nutty Cream