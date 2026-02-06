Cadbury Dairy Milk has gone Irresistible

Cadbury Dairy Milk launches a range for those who want more from their chocolate
Cadbury Dairy Milk is inviting chocolate lovers to discover something new with the launch of Irresistible, a range created to make every bite feel special, elevated and a multisensory experience.
The Irresistible range adds generous, indulgent fillings that bring depth, texture and warmth to every moment. A little extra joy. It’s indulgence redefined, and a reminder that great chocolate should always feel like a treat.
There are now two new ways to enjoy the chocolate you love.
It is simple, rich, and completely satisfying. Beneath the classic Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate is a smooth, nutty cream filling that melts beautifully before revealing a gentle crunch. The result is a perfectly balanced bite — creamy, comforting, and quietly indulgent.
Inspired by beloved dessert flavours, this variant wraps smooth Dairy Milk chocolate around layers of caramel-flavoured crème, soft caramel, and salted toffee pieces. Chewy, and deeply comforting, it’s designed to be enjoyed slowly or shared in moments that matter.
Available in Slices and Minis, the Irresistible brings a little indulgence to any time of day.
“This launch reflects our passion for innovation and our commitment to create the best experiences for our consumers,” says Lisa Roberts, Head of Marketing for the Gulf, Saudi Arabia and Developing Markets at Mondelez. “With the Irresistible range, we’ve brought together a unique multi-layer, multi-sensory proposition for a more indulgent experience inviting to enjoy moments of goodness.”
Every detail of the Irresistible range has been thoughtfully created to deliver a richer chocolate experience. From the generous fillings to the satisfying textures, it’s chocolate made to be savored, not rushed.
With Irresistible, Cadbury Dairy Milk continues to evolve bringing new ideas to a much-loved classic while staying true to what makes it special. It’s a celebration of flavour, comfort, and the simple pleasure of a great piece of chocolate.
The Cadbury Dairy Milk Irresistible range is now available across the GCC.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.