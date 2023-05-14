1. Saudi Arabia: 11,549 foreign violators rounded up in 1 week

6,535 illegals deported from Saudi Arabia as part of clampdown

2. Dubai: When will Eid Al Adha holidays for schools begin?

Find out the holidays as per your child’s school calendar

3. Three years hard labour for forging sick leave in Kuwait

The accused didn't receive any treatment nor visited hospital, court finds

4. Saudi Arabia sets departure deadline for Umrah pilgrims

More than 6 million Muslims performed Umrah during the current season

5. UAE Corporate tax: Select firms can register from tomorrow

For now, the registration process will be available to individual legal entities only

